Liverpool star keen on exit from club, prefers free-agent move to Real Madrid next summer: Reports

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate reportedly wants a new challenge and is keen on leaving the club as a free agent next summer, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The France international is allegedly prioritizing a move to Real Madrid, despite other clubs, such as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, also being interested in acquiring his signature.
Konate joined the Reds in the summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig after the former triggered his £36 million release clause. Renowned for his positional play, strength, and tackling, the 26-year-old established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, alongside Virgil van Dijk.
Despite becoming a leader in Liverpool's dressing room over the past year, Konate has reportedly decided to leave the club as a free agent next summer. While both parties have held talks over a contract extension in recent months, no progress has been made.
Ibrahima Konate could potentially follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold's footsteps and join Real Madrid on a free transfer if the Reds decide not to sell him this summer. While other clubs have been notified of his availability in the transfer market, the Frenchman prefers a move to Los Blancos.
Konate has made 132 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions to date, helping them win five trophies, including the 2024-25 Premier League title.
"I'm going to give everything to reach that" - Milos Kerkez sets his dream target at Liverpool after completing transfer
Hungary international Milos Kerkez has revealed that his dream at Liverpool is to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. He also admitted he is keen on reaching his full potential as a player.
The Reds signed Kerkez from Bournemouth for a reported transfer fee of £40 million on a five-year deal earlier today (June 26). After putting pen to paper, the 21-year-old told Liverpool's official website in an exclusive interview:
"Obviously to reach my potential to the fullest and to be the best player I can. And help the team win trophies. I think it's everyone's dream to win trophies – win the league, win the Champions League – and this club is meant for it. And that's my dream and I'm going to give everything to reach that."
Kerkez established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League for Bournemouth last season, recording two goals and six assists in 38 appearances.