Liverpool star keen on leaving Arne Slot's team amid interest from Champions League side - Reports

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the Premier League champions amid interest from Atletico Madrid this summer. The Scotland international has emerged as a key target for the LaLiga outfit as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that initial talks have begun between Robertson and the Spanish side, and he is keen on the move. They consider the former Hull City man a priority target and will treat him as such this summer.

Atletico Madrid expressed their desire to sign an experienced left-back from the English top-flight after failing to land Theo Hernandez from AC Milan. They did not find an agreement with the Serie A side and have since turned their attention to Robertson.

Liverpool star Robertson may become the second full-back to leave the club this summer after Trent Alexander-Arnold incidentally joined Real Madrid. The left-back is eager to move elsewhere as the Reds are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez this summer, as well.

A mainstay for most of his eight years at Anfield, the 31-year-old appeared to struggle in Arne Slot's system at times in the 2024-25 season. They were keen to keep him and allow Kostas Tsimikas to leave, but his interest in a move to Spain may see the club agree to let him move.

Robertson has just 12 months left on his contract with Liverpool and has not held talks towards signing a new deal. He played 45 times across all competitions for the excellent Reds in the 2024-25 season and will look to move to another top-level side in Atletico Madrid.

Turkish giants make surprise approach for Liverpool ace: Reports

Turkish outfit Galatasaray have made a shock approach to try to sign goalkeeper Alisson from Liverpool this summer, as per reports. The Super Lig champions are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Fernando Muslera exited the club at the end of his contract.

Sky Sport Germany reports (via GOAL) that Galatasaray made an approach for Alisson but saw their offer knocked back by the Brazil international. The 33-year-old intends to remain at Anfield to compete with new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili for the number one shirt.

Galatasaray have been active in the summer window, signing Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich and holding talks to sign Ilkay Gundogan and Victor Osimhen. They will not manage to prise Alisson from Liverpool, but will continue to try to sign a top shot-stopper.

