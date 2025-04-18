Liverpool star likely to leave club in the summer after failing to respond to Arne Slot's coaching: Reports

Liverpool star forward Darwin Nunez is likely to leave the club in the upcoming summer window, as per The Times journalist Paul Joyce (via LFC Transfer Room). Nunez has been off color in the ongoing campaign, and the report claims he has failed to respond to Arne Slot's coaching.

The Uruguayan forward has played 138 matches for the Reds, scoring 40 times and assisting 26 goals during this tenure. However, the 2024-25 season has seen him fire only seven goals across 42 appearances. Additionally, he has netted only five goals in 25 Premier League games.

In the UEFA Champions League, he has found the back of the net only once in nine appearances this season. That goal came in October 2024 against RB Leipzig, a team against which Nunez scored his first hat-trick for Liverpool in 2022 during the pre-season.

Moreover, Nunez is no longer a regular in the starting lineup. Arne Slot prefers Diogo Jota in his place up front. The 25-year-old has a tendency to feature on the left wing too. However, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo's exceptional performance means Nunez gets a place only on the bench most of the time.

It is not a dip in form for the Uruguayan. Arne Slot's coaching and his system are perhaps not the best fit for Nunez. During Jurgen Klopp's era, he was a crucial figure in the team, scoring important goals when needed. Even for his country, he has been a vital cog and delivered some sensational performances.

The forward has a contract valid till the summer of 2028. As per the current situation surrounding his adaptability, it might so happen that he leaves any time soon.

Liverpool and their exceptional goal-scoring record in Premier League

Arne Slot's side have been one of the most ferocious sides when it comes to goal-scoring. Although Darwin Nunez has not been at his best, it has not stopped Liverpool to stop scoring.

They have scored the most goals in the Premier League - 74. The only teams close to their feat are Manchester City (62) and Newcastle United (61). Mohamed Salah has been their most prolific goal-getter with 27 goals. Notably, he has also delivered 18 assists. This statistic means the Egyptian winger has contributed to almost 61% of their goals in the ongoing Premier League.

With 76 points, they are edging closer to their 20th Premier League title. With only six matches left, they are already 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

