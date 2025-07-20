  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • Liverpool star likely to leave club in the summer after being left out of pre-season squad: Reports

Liverpool star likely to leave club in the summer after being left out of pre-season squad: Reports

By Silas Sud
Modified Jul 20, 2025 19:48 GMT
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is expected to leave this summer after Arne Slot excluded him from his 29-man squad for their pre-season tour to Hong Kong and Japan. As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz made the final squad, despite being linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent weeks.

Ad

The Reds signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer for a reported transfer fee of £10 million. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old struggled for game time, registering two goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, playing a total of just 466 minutes.

Liverpool defeated Stoke City 5-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Center earlier today (July 20). While Darwin Nunez netted a hat-trick and Rio Ngumoha was on target, many fans thought Chiesa may have extended his tenure at the club after scoring in the second half.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, this no longer appears to be the case after he was left out of the squad to travel to Hong Kong and Japan.

Ad

While Chiesa has expressed his affection for Liverpool, he recently admitted he could leave the club for regular game time. A return to Serie A appears to be on the cards, with both AC Milan and Napoli reportedly interested in signing him.

Liverpool name 29-man squad for pre-season tour to Hong Kong and Japan

While Federico Chiesa failed to make the cut, Arne Slot named a strong 29-man squad ahead of their pre-season tour. The Reds departed for Asia earlier today, hours after defeating Stoke City 5-0 in a friendly.

Ad

According to the club's official website, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Armin Pecsi have been included on the list, having joined the Reds this summer.

Ad

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Harvey Elliott also feature, despite being expected to be sold this summer. As a part of their pre-season tour, Liverpool are set to face AC Milan (July 26) and Yokohama F. Marinos (July 30).

The 2024-25 Premier League champions will be aiming to continue their momentum, having already defeated Preston North End 3-1 in a friendly on July 13.

About the author
Silas Sud

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Silas Sud
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications