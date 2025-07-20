Liverpool star likely to leave club in the summer after being left out of pre-season squad: Reports

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is expected to leave this summer after Arne Slot excluded him from his 29-man squad for their pre-season tour to Hong Kong and Japan. As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Luis Diaz made the final squad, despite being linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona in recent weeks.The Reds signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer for a reported transfer fee of £10 million. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old struggled for game time, registering two goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, playing a total of just 466 minutes.Liverpool defeated Stoke City 5-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Center earlier today (July 20). While Darwin Nunez netted a hat-trick and Rio Ngumoha was on target, many fans thought Chiesa may have extended his tenure at the club after scoring in the second half.However, this no longer appears to be the case after he was left out of the squad to travel to Hong Kong and Japan.While Chiesa has expressed his affection for Liverpool, he recently admitted he could leave the club for regular game time. A return to Serie A appears to be on the cards, with both AC Milan and Napoli reportedly interested in signing him.Liverpool name 29-man squad for pre-season tour to Hong Kong and JapanWhile Federico Chiesa failed to make the cut, Arne Slot named a strong 29-man squad ahead of their pre-season tour. The Reds departed for Asia earlier today, hours after defeating Stoke City 5-0 in a friendly.According to the club's official website, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Armin Pecsi have been included on the list, having joined the Reds this summer.The likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Harvey Elliott also feature, despite being expected to be sold this summer. As a part of their pre-season tour, Liverpool are set to face AC Milan (July 26) and Yokohama F. Marinos (July 30).The 2024-25 Premier League champions will be aiming to continue their momentum, having already defeated Preston North End 3-1 in a friendly on July 13.