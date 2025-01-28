Liverpool star Mohamed Salah leads 3-man shortlist as Al Hilal hunt for Neymar replacement - Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is at the top of Al-Hilal's three-man shortlist as they look to replace Neymar Jr, as per Fichajes. The Brazilian winger has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract at the Saudi club, where he has made just seven appearances since August 2023.

Neymar's time in the Middle East was hampered by injury, and he barely played after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. With Al-Hilal paying him a massive €150 million per year, the Saudi club will have to put that down in their books as a poor investment and rather heavy loss.

Now, Neymar is reportedly set to return to Santos, where he broke through to the first team and scored 136 goals in just 225 games. This leaves Al-Hilal in the lurch, as they seek an immediate replacement. According to reports from Fichajes, they have marked Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, and Barcelona winger Raphinha as options.

Salah is said to be at the top of their list, and for understandable reasons. The Liverpool forward is in the final six months of his contract, which means Al Hilal can sign him for free this summer. The Egyptian has scored 23 and assisted 17 goals in just 32 games this season.

Bernardo Silva has reportedly shown intent to leave Manchester City at the end of this season, which could also open the door to an affordable buy for Al-Hilal. City are no stranger to selling players to Saudi Arabia, having let Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte leave for the country.

Finally, Raphinha is the third option, although the lowest on the list, and also for good reason. The winger has been one of the best players in the world this term, shining at Barcelona with 23 goals and 11 assists in just 31 games this season.

With Barcelona struggling financially, Al-Hilal may be able to convince them to sell their star man for an impressive fee. However, Salah remains the top replacement for Neymar, as they could sign him from Liverpool for free.

Liverpool on high alert after Al-Hilal in search for Neymar replacement

Liverpool are said to be on high alert, following Al-Hilal's decision to let Neymar leave their club for Santos. The Reds have done business with Saudi Arabian clubs in recent times, with players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino moving to the Middle East.

More recently, though, reports have emerged (via Anfield Watch) of Al-Hilal's £70 million bid for Darwin Nunez, which the Reds rejected. However, another bid could enter, especially as the striker struggles to find playing time at Anfield.

