Liverpool star has an offer on the table from Aston Villa: Reports

Liverpool star Joe Gomez has recently found it difficult to break into the starting eleven and play for the Reds. Now, according to recent reports from Birmingham Live, Gomez and Liverpool may have found a solution to this conundrum as Aston Villa could come in with a bid for the 24-year old.
During last summer's transfer window, Liverpool bought Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for a fee believed to be £36 million. Fans expected Joe Gomez to be the third-choice centre-back even after the signing of Konate. This assumption was due to Gomez's performances during the 2019-20 season, where he made 28 Premier League appearances for the Reds.
Unfortunately, he suffered an injury which sidelined him for the better part of the 2020-21 season. Since his return in June 2021, Gomez has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield. The 24-year old has only made three Premier League appearances this season.
Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could tempt Gomez by promising him more game time under his guidance. If Aston Villa's interest is genuine, a deal could be made using the great bond that Gerrrard has with his former club.
Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go into a transfer battle
As per the latest rumors, arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go into a transfer battle for Porto winger Luis Diaz. However, both teams could be skeptical about the speculated price tag that Porto wants for Diaz's service, which is said to around €80 million.
Diaz has had a great season so far with Porto, scoring 14 goals in just 23 appearances this season. The Colombian has garnered attention from many elite clubs around the world, but reports from SAPO Desporto have named Manchester United and Liverpool as the favorites to secure his services.
Manchester United might be looking for a offensive reinforcements in the upcoming season as Edinson Cavani looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford. Liverpool, on the other hand, may look to add some depth to their striking options as Klopp has recently been shuffling between Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the centre-forward position.