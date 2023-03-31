Liverpool star open to negotiations with Barcelona over summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona have emerged as a possible destination for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. According to Catalunya Radio's Tot Costa program, the Egyptian has been named as a possible signing for the Blaugrana. Barcelona are looking to bring another top-caliber star to the Camp Nou after signing Robert Lewandowski in 2022.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is looking to get a player to occupy the left side of the attack. Other Premier League stars like Salah's teammate Luis Diaz and Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son have also been considered, but the 30-year-old Egyptian is considered a priority.

One issue is that Salah prefers to operate on the right, but Barcelona already have Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in that position. However, the report says that the winger is open to change after spending six seasons in the Premier League.

The addition of the Egyptian would signify a massive signing for the Blaugrana as they look to get back into the conversation of Europe's best sides. Xavi has already built a strong defense and a deal for the Liverpool man would be era-defining.

Another issue that arises with regard to the La Liga leaders is their financial position. Salah will command a massive wage and it is something the team cannot afford right now.

Club president Joan Laporta has identified certain solutions to fix this problem. A key factor could be the departure of Sergio Busquets at the end of the season, or his renewal at a lower salary. Jordi Alba has also been given a similar option to reduce his pay and stay at the Camp Nou. Besides these players, Spanish outlet Sport reports that exits for the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are likely.

Barcelona receives massive boost as defender nears return from injury

Ronald Araujo looks likely to feature in El Clasico.

Barcelona have received some positive news as defender Ronald Araujo has returned to training. According to Spanish journalist Adria Albets, the Uruguayan has recovered from an adductor injury he picked up before the international break, causing him to miss games for his national side.

The report adds that while Araujo is unlikely to feature in the Blaugrana's clash against Elche in La Liga, he is expected to feature against Real Madrid. The La Liga leaders hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage over Los Blancos heading into the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are still in a bit of an injury crisis heading into the weekend fixture. They are set to miss Pedri, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, and Ousmane Dembele against Elche.

