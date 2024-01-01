Liverpool star open to returning to former club after loan spell: Reports

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho is reportedly open to rejoining Fulham after failing to make his mark on a loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Carvalho, 21, joined Leipzig on a season-long loan deal in search of regular action earlier this summer. However, he featured in just 360 minutes across 15 games for them before recently returning to Anfield.

Now, according to HammyEnd.com, Liverpool are aiming to send Carvalho on loan to an English club for the second half of the 2023-24 season. With Fulham keen to sign the versatile midfielder on a temporary move, Carvalho is open to returning to Craven Cottage this term.

However, Fulham are reportedly likely to face competition from EFL Championship leaders Leicester City in their pursuit of the Portuguese.

Carvalho, who left Fulham to join the Merseyside outfit in a switch worth up to £7.7 million in 2022, shot to fame during his stint at Marco Silva's side. He registered 12 goals and eight assists in 44 matches, helping them lift the EFL Championship title in the 2021-22 campaign.

Chris Sutton makes prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Newcastle United league contest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-1 win for Liverpool in their league encounter against Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday (January 1). He wrote:

"With one win in four Premier League games, this has turned into an even bigger match for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side have struggled on the road all season. Newcastle need to keep faith with Howe, but after this game they face north-east rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup and then host Manchester City, so they have to find a win from somewhere."

Backing Mohamed Salah to shine against the Magpies, Sutton added:

"I don't see it happening at Anfield, though. A lot of people are banging on about Arsenal challenging City for the title, but Liverpool are the team who will push them closest. [They] will miss Mohamed Salah when he goes away with Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-January, but they have enough firepower to win without him – and he will be around to play in this one."

Liverpool, who finished fifth past term, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 42 points from 19 matches. Newcastle, on the other hand, are currently ninth with 29 points – 11 points off a top four place.

The Anfield outfit, who beat the Magpies 2-1 earlier this season, have a big upper-hand over Newcastle in terms of head-to-head record. They are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run, winning 10 in the process.