Liverpool star ready to quit Anfield and move to Spain for not being in Jurgen Klopp's plans - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly prepared to leave and return to Spain.

El Nacional reports that Thiago could be set to depart the Merseysiders as early as January. He's not part of Jurgen Klopp's first team, as he's been dealing with injury issues that have plagued his spell at Anfield.

Thiago, 32, started 21 of 28 games across competitions last season, making one assist. He's being touted for a return to La Liga, with Real Sociedad a potential destination.

La Real have identified Thiago as a potential replacement for David Silva who announced his retirement in July. Imanol Alguacil is yet to replace the Spanish playmaker, but Alcantara ould be the ideal replacement.

The former Barcelona star joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 for €22 million. He bedded in well to Klopp's midfield, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 97 games across competitions.

However, Klopp oversaw a midfield rebuild in the summer that led to four new signings. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived, placing doubts on Thiago's future.

The Spain international has a year left in his contract at Anfield but could soon be returning to La Liga.

Liverpool monitoring Manu Kone

Manu Kone is on the Reds' radar..

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone. The 22-year-old was one of several midfielders linked with a move to Anfield in the summer.

Kone's stock has grown at Gladbach, and he's garnering interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern, too. He has made 62 appearances across competitions during his time at Borussia-Park, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The France U21 international is a powerful midfielder who has aggressive attributes. He often plays as a defensive midfielder, putting out fires for Gladbach.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer talked up Kone's potential arrival at Liverpool in the summer (via HITC)

"I think there is one player, for me, that stands out that plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, and that’s Kone. He has been a real big find for them and a phenomenal player in the Bundesliga. I think someone like him could do really well at Liverpool.”

Kone has two years left in his contract with the Bundesliga side and is valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million. He has earned 11 caps for France's U21s and is viewed as one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders.