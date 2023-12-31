Liverpool star returns to the club following loan spell at Bundesliga club - Reports

As announced by Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho has rejoined the ranks at Anfield following a temporary loan to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. This move comes after the Merseyside club had concerns about Carvalho's limited playing time in Germany.

Carvalho's journey to Leipzig was marked by a season-long loan agreement inked in June. The Reds declined permanent transfer offers as the 2022-23 season drew to a close.

However, Carvalho's tenure under Marco Rose at Leipzig was not without its struggles. His contributions were limited to a solitary start in the Bundesliga and a handful of appearances off the bench.

His continental experience was similarly constrained, with only a couple of starts in the DFB Pokal and the Champions League.

Liverpool's acquisition of Carvalho from Fulham in the summer of 2022 was a strategic move for the future. Despite high expectations, his initial season at Anfield was challenging as he featured in just 13 Premier League games, with the majority of his appearances occurring before December.

As he rejoins Liverpool, the ball will be in Carvalho's court to redefine his role and contribute significantly to the team's ambitions in the ongoing season.

Liverpool scouting Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as potential attacking reinforcement

The Reds' pursuit of fresh attacking talent has led them to closely monitor dynamic Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Sources close to Football Insider reveal that Liverpool's scouting team is paying special attention to the 22-year-old, following his impressive performances in the Premier League. This interest was further heightened after Olise's remarkable display against Brentford on Dec. 30, where he netted two goals in a 3-1 victory.

The Merseyside club are said to be evaluating Olise as a prospective long-term alternative to Mohamed Salah, who is now 31-years-old.

The French winger's return to form, especially after overcoming a hamstring injury that kept him out for the initial part of the season, has only added to his appeal.

This resurgence has caught the eye of several top Premier League teams, with the Reds being one of the keenest observers. Having joined Palace for £8 million, Olise has rapidly evolved into one of the key figures for the south London club.

His impressive tally of 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 appearances will have Anfield closely looking at the significant impact he could bring to their attacking line-up.