Liverpool star returns to first-team training as Reds handed timely boost ahead of Manchester United clash: Reports 

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has returned to first-team training ahead of his side's clash with arch-rivals Manchester United on August 22.

The Brazilian forward was left out of the Anfield side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on August 15 citing a muscle problem.

Instead, club record signing Darwin Nunez lined up in attack for Jurgen Klopp's side against the Eagles.

The Uruguayan's anger would get the better of him as he was sent off for a headbutt on defender Joachim Anderson.

This led to worries in the Liverpool camp that no recognized striker would be available for the huge encounter with Manchester United.

However, Firmino's muscle issues seem to have dissipated as the former Hoffenheim striker returned to training on Thursday, August 18.

The veteran forward has been an ever-present in Klopp's side since arriving at Anfield back in 2015.

He has gone on to make 329 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 98 goals and providing 74 assists.

His return comes at a crucial time for Klopp's side, who are currently encountering an injury curse.

Thiago Alcantara is the latest player to be sidelined having incurred a hamstring problem in the season-opening 2-2 draw against Fulham on August 6.

Liverpool eyeing victory over Manchester United

Not the start both sides would have envisioned

Monday night's game against Manchester United is huge for both sides given their disappointing starts to their respective seasons.

Liverpool have begun the campaign with two draws against Fulham and Palace whilst not wholly impressing during those fixtures.

New signing Nunez made an impact from the bench against the Cottagers but his hot-headedness against the Eagles may have cost the side three points.

Speaking after the game against Palace, Klopp noted how he was proud of his players's performance given the current injury situation (via Express):

"The real feeling I have is I’m proud because everything went against us last week, it was like there’s a witch in the stadium. Putting in such a performance under the circumstances I’m really proud."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils' start to the 22-23 season has been nothing short of embarrassing.

A 2-1 season-opening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion came as a huge blow.

However, a 4-0 thrashing against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium has raised huge questions over the current situation at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side sit bottom of the table having conceded six goals in their first two matches.

