Liverpool star Roberto Firmino agrees to join European giants on free transfer: Reports

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino will reportedly join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Brazilian forward's contract at Anfield expires this summer and he has made it clear that he will not pen fresh terms. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (h/t FourFourTwo), Los Blancos view Firmino as a bargain option to provide competition to or potentially succeed Karim Benzema in the short term.

The French superstar's deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season and at 35, he is approaching the end of his playing days. Firmino, 31, continues to be one of the most intelligent forwards around, even though he may not boast the stamina of yesteryear.

The former Hoffenheim playmaker is an expert at linking up play and selflessly creating chances for other forwards around him. He can still grab goals as well, as witnessed by his recent 87th-minute equalizer in Liverpool's 2-2 league draw against Arsenal on April 9.

Firmino has been a stellar servant for Liverpool since joining them in the summer of 2015 and has been a regular fixture in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI. His importance is reflected in the fact that he is seventh on the Reds' all-time Premier League appearance list (253).

Former Liverpool forward says club will 'miss' Roberto Firmino when he leaves

Former Liverpool centre-forward John Aldridge has opined that the Reds will miss Roberto Firmino after he leaves the club this summer.

Aldridge, who earned 69 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland and played for the Reds from 1987 to 1989, wrote for the Liverpool Echo (h/t HITC):

"It was a fantastic header from Bobby (vs Arsenal). We’ll miss him when he leaves. When he came on, he made a difference. He’s been great for the club.

He added:

"Everyone wishes him all the best. Hopefully he can keep putting in good cameos and keep getting us some needed points until the end of the season. He’s been fantastic for the club, he really has been a great player."

Aldridge was referencing Firmino's headed goal in the dying embers of the league game against Arsenal. He came on in the 78th minute for Fabinho and scored a crucial goal nine minutes later to deny Arsenal a famous win at Anfield.

The Reds have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo since the end of last season, which has impacted Firmino's playing time. He has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, starting 17. Firmino will nevertheless leave the club as a legend, having won every major trophy during a memorable eight-year stay.

Poll : 0 votes