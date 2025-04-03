Liverpool star set to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in move to replace Real Madrid hero: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Mohamed Salah when his contract expires at Liverpool this summer. Los Blancos see him as the replacement for Vinicius Jr, who is interested in a move to Saudi Arabia.

As per a report in Madrid-Barcelona, Vinicius Jr's attitude at Real Madrid has changed since missing out on the Ballon d'Or last year. They claim that the Brazilian has had several off-field issues and the club is open to parting ways at the end of the season.

Vinicius Jr has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but the Brazilian has repeatedly insisted that he wants to remain at Santiago Bernabeu. He said in March via GOAL:

"I am very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and I hope I can renew it as soon as possible because I am happy here. Everyone loves me and likes me very much. I couldn't be in a better place than here. I am here to continue the story, everything that the president and the club have given me. I hope I can continue scoring more goals and playing more games with this shirt. I have won, but I can win much more and I can go down in the history of this club with so many great players who are legends."

The Spanish publication claims that Salah will not be renewing his deal at Liverpool and Real Madrid are looking to lure him to Spain. The Egyptian is in the final weeks of his contract, but reports on Wednesday suggested that he was close to penning a new deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing terms with Real Madrid, as he too is in the final weeks of his deal at Anfield. The right-back has reportedly decided to leave the Reds this summer as he is set on a move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid star as Mohamed Salah replacement by former player

Danny Murphy spoke to Boylesports earlier this season and urged Liverpool to sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid. He believed that the Brazilian could be lured to Anfield if he does not sign a new deal with Los Blancos and said via GOAL:

"On potential Mohamed Salah replacements, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a really good player, similar to Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo in running with the ball with his athleticism and his ability to make things happen, but he’s not prolific. To replace Salah, the type of player you want is a ready-made replacement who you know is going to produce the same goods, if Vinicius Junior isn’t happy at Real Madrid and doesn’t want to sign a new deal then Liverpool should break the bank to get him because you know he'll produce the goods because he's one of the best players in the world. But that's unlikely."

Kvaratskhelia was also suggested as a target to Liverpool, but he joined PSG in January.

