Liverpool star set to have medical today as he plans to complete exit in the next 48 hours - Reports

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson is on the verge of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League and is set to undergo his medical today.

The midfielder will complete a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq for a fee of £12 million. He has received a mega £700,000 a week offer from the side that has appointed Steven Gerrard as their new coach.

Henderson will have his medical today as he looks to put the finishing touches on the transfer after a 12-year-long spell with the Merseysiders. The Englishman joined the Reds back in 2011 from Sunderland and has since made 492 appearances for the club.

Henderson won a total of eight trophies with the Merseyside club, including the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and more.

Henderson, a crucial player in recent times for Liverpool, was the club's captain. Virgil van Dijk is set to be appointed the new skipper as Henderson edges closer to a move away from the club.

Robbie Fowler defended Liverpool's Jordan Henderson from criticisms for his Saudi Pro League move

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson has received criticisms from pundits after he has been offered a mega salary to join the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in a summer transfer move.

Jermain Pennant has been among pundits who have been vocal about the move. Pennant said Henderson is not a player worth such a heft salary. Robbie Fowler, however, has defended the midfield player from criticisms. The pundit said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"It's Jordan Henderson's alleged salaries that have sparked the outrage and, as regular readers will know, I never understood why footballers' salaries are such a sensitive topic, while the billions billed by finance companies never are questioned."

He further went on to draw a Cristiano Ronaldo reference, saying:

"Let's get one thing straight. I'm not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia or is considering doing so. Not because I'm taking the money either - that's just not right, true. As I explained, I took a job in the League below the Saudi Pro League because I have ambitions to be a manager and I want to prove myself. It's not simply a matter of money. So, I disagree with people who criticize Jordan Henderson or Steven Gerrard for that reason. Last year, I didn't see anyone criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo for taking the money."

Henderson was a committed and devoted player for Liverpool and has been reliable when called upon. Fans will keep an eye on how his SPL stint goes with a reunion with Steven Gerrard on the cards.