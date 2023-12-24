Liverpool star set to return to first-team action in late January after long-term injury - Reports

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will not return to the pitch until late January and is currently in rehabilitation, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

The left-back suffered a shoulder injury in mid-October while on international duty for Scotland and subsequently underwent surgery. He has been sidelined since, missing 17 games for the Reds.

Robertson was initially expected to return at the turn of the year. However, Pearce has now affirmed that he could feature for the Merseysiders in late January next year.

Robertson has registered just eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, recording one goal.

He missed the Reds' 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Anfield this weekend on Saturday, December 23. Prior to the encounter, manager Jurgen Klopp offered an update on the injured player, saying: (via the Echo):

"[Robertson] is doing well. We need to be patient. He can't do all the physical work yet. It's a short time until he's back. We hope it's January but we don't know."

Liverpool have returned to their reputed form in the Premier League this season after an underwhelming fifth-placed finish last term. Klopp's men are second in the league standings, one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

The Reds have recorded 11 wins, six draws, and just one loss (against Tottenham Hotspur in September) this campaign.

"A really good game" - Jurgen Klopp assesses Liverpool's performance in Arsenal draw

Klopp was extremely appreciative of his side's performance against the Gunners. The 1-1 draw at Anfield was a hard-fought encounter that saw goals from Gabriel Magalhaes (4') and Mohamed Salah (29').

The possession was almost split evenly between both sides, with each team registering 13 shots in total. Liverpool had three shots on target and two that hit the woodwork, including Trent Alexander-Arnold's strike that clattered the crossbar (via FotMob).

Following the encounter, Klopp praised not only his team but the Gunners as well for their performances. When asked about the implications of the display from both sides in this season's title race, the Liverpool manager said (per the club's official website):

“I saw top teams, that’s what I saw. What does that say about City, Tottenham, Aston Villa? Nothing. They are top teams as well, and others as well who maybe have a little bit less points but are there as well."

He added:

“I just saw two really good football teams, a really good game, super-intense. Top, top, top moments for us; could have won, maybe should have won. In all the interviews I had so far, I forgot completely Trent’s [shot off the] crossbar.

"That’s why I said, ‘I’m not sure, they could have [won]’ but with that chance we should have won the game. I only realised that when I had the radio interview."

Liverpool will next take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).

