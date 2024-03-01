Liverpool star set for shock exit along with Jurgen Klopp in summer: Reports

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is allegedly set to leave along with his manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

Diaz, who arrived in a potential £50 million switch from Porto in January 2022, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Reds in the last two years. The 27-year-old has helped the Anfield outfit lift four trophies so far, including the 2023-24 EFL Cup trophy along the way.

Now, according to The Sun, Diaz is in line for a surprise exit should the Reds hand superstar attacker Mohamed Salah a new contract. His team are said to be hoping to raise funds to afford the Egyptian's salary.

Klopp's outfit, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 60 points from 26 matches, are reportedly keen to secure Salah's future as soon as possible. The 31-year-old is in the final 16 months of his deal and could be subject to bids ahead of the next season.

Furthermore, Liverpool's top brass have faith in their emerging crop of youngsters. The Merseyside club currently have Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas, and Jayden Danns as teenage attacking options.

Diaz, whose Reds contract is set to run out on June 2027, has started 60 of his 82 overall matches for Liverpool so far. The 45-cap Colombia international has scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists for his team.

Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns opens up on scoring first Reds goal in recent cup win

Earlier this Wednesday (February 28), Jayden Danns netted his first Liverpool goal before scoring another in a 3-0 FA Cup fifth round home victory over Southampton. The 18-year-old showed off his finishing prowess in the 73rd-minute and the 88th-minute of the clash.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Danns expressed his elation about opening his account for his boyhood club. He remarked (h/t liverpoolfc.com):

"It's a dream come true. I've supported the club since I was young, since birth, so to come on and score at the Kop end – it's unreal. It doesn't feel real to me. It feels like I'm in a movie. I don't think I'll sleep tonight."

When queried if he is looking forward to facing Manchester United in his team's FA Cup quarter-final on Wednesday (March 16), Danns replied:

"Hopefully. I don't know. When the time comes hopefully then I can make an impact, but we'll just see. I'm grateful for the opportunities I'm getting now. I couldn't really ask for much more."

Danns, who made his Reds debut in a 4-1 league win over Luton Town last month, has been in stellar form this season. He has registered 16 goals and four assists in 17 combined games for the U21 and U18 sides.

