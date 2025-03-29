Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly makes feelings clear about Reds’ fans calling him traitor for considering Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly upset about certain Reds' fans calling him a traitor for considering a potential Real Madrid transfer. The Englishman has been linked to a move to the Spanish capital for a while now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a product of the Liverpool academy and has played all of his senior career for the club. The England international has made 349 appearances for the Merseysiders, contributing 22 goals and 87 assists across competitions.

Given his boyhood connection with the club, many fans are reportedly upset about his strong links to Real Madrid. Further, Alexander-Arnold is set to move to Los Blancos for free if he leaves this summer, making the deal more disadvantageous for Liverpool.

According to a report by Defense Central (h/t TEAMtalk), Alexander-Arnold is upset about the way Liverpool fans have named him a traitor for his impending move to Real Madrid. His sources believe that the Reds are solely responsible for the right-back leaving them for free, as they rejected a reported €30 million bid from Real Madrid in January.

The report further indicates that Alexander-Arnold rejected offers from Manchester City and Barcelona to join the Spanish giants. He also refused to sign a new deal with Liverpool as he is keen on being a Los Blancos player this summer. Despite his decision, he is saddened by the views of some fans and has privately responded to the same, the report states.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid could affect two stars at the club: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Defense Central, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's much-publicized upcoming move to Real Madrid could adversely affect two stars at the club. Right back Lucas Vasquez and Castilla player Lorenzo Aguado are set to be affected by the move.

Lucas Vasquez has been regularly playing as a right back for Los Blancos this season, especially due to Dani Carvajal's long-term injury. Fede Valverde steps in the role sometimes, but he is usually employed in the midfield. However, Vasquez's role will be directly affected by Alexander-Arnold's arrival, with his contract ending in June 2025.

Los Blancos are yet to offer Vasquez a new deal and Trent's arrival can further decrease his game time. Moreover, Dani Carvajal is also expected to return to the pitch next season.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Aguado was another promising defensive prospect from Real Madrid Castilla. If his team does not advance to the Segunda division, he could leave on loan or permanently, per the report. Aguado is a promising youngster who has made three appearances for the first team this season. However, Alexander-Arnold's signing could mean Los Merengues would not likely require his services for a while.

