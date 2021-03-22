Liverpool star unlikely to return for Real Madrid tie: Reports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly running out of time to return for the crucial UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid as he continues to recover from a groin injury. The England midfielder underwent surgery after limping off in the 2-0 defeat against Everton last month and is expected to be missing for the foreseeable future.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, the 30-year-old midfielder is no closer to hopping on the comeback trail, with Jurgen Klopp set to be without his captain for at least another month. Liverpool have missed their charismatic leader in midfield and will need to play out of their skin to get past Real Madrid, who currently have injury concerns of their own.

Zinedine Zidane's side, however, could be set to welcome back a handful of key players for the European tie against the Reds, with former Chelsea star Eden Hazard expected to be the only absentee for Los Blancos as things stand.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are sure to be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson, with the defensive trio set to miss the rest of the season with long-term injuries. Henderson, though, is expected to be fit sometime next month and could play a key role for Liverpool in the business end of the season.

Jordan Henderson is not expected back in time to face Real Madrid. #awlfc [@JamesPearceLFC] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 21, 2021

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet for the first time since that night in Kyiv in 2018

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

In a battle that sees the champions of England take on the champions of Spain, Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns in one of the most high-profile clashes in recent years. With a staggering 20 European Cups between them, the two sides have a rich history between them, having most recently come up against each other in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Salah v Ramos #LFC 👌 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 19, 2021

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 on the day, but the major talking point was Sergio Ramos' malicious challenge on Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, who was substituted in the first half after dislocating his shoulder. The two stars are set to do battle for the first time since that night in Kyiv and their personal duel is another intriguing subplot to look forward to.