Liverpool star wants to join Real Madrid; willing to wait until 2026: Reports

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate's entourage have reportedly informed Real Madrid that he wishes to join the LaLiga giants, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri (h/t Anfield Edition). The Frenchman is allegedly willing to wait until next summer to join Los Blancos as a free agent, similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Since joining Liverpool in May 2021, Ibrahima Konate has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, forging a formidable partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk. He has made 132 appearances across all competitions to date, helping the Reds win five trophies, including the 2024-25 Premier League title.

However, Konate has entered the final 12 months of his current contract. While he has reportedly held discussions with Liverpool in recent weeks, no progress has been made. As things stand, the France international would be eligible to depart the club as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Konate now reportedly wants to follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold's footsteps and join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. The latter controversially opted to run down his contract and join Los Blancos at the end of May, bringing an end to his 20-year tenure at the club.

Real Madrid bolstered their defense this summer, signing Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen for a reported transfer fee of £50 million. However, they are expected to be willing to pursue a deal for Konate on a free transfer next year.

"We have to be with him day by day" - Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'shyness' following Liverpool exit

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has insisted that he is happy with Trent Alexander-Arnold's progress despite his 'shyness' at the club, weeks after the latter's exit from Liverpool. The 26-year-old joined Los Blancos on May 30, 2025, signing a six-year deal with the club.

Alexander-Arnold featured in the starting XI as Real Madrid narrowly defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 5. Following the game, Alonso said (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s three weeks after 15 years at Liverpool... That takes time. He had a serious first half, and he’s growing, integrating, and embracing new ideas. We have to be with him day by day, but we’re happy.”

Despite facing a massive shift in culture in and out of the club, Alexander-Arnold has made five appearances for Los Blancos to date, providing two assists.

