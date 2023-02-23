Liverpool star willing to 'considerably lower his salary' to join Barcelona in the summer - Reports

As per a report in El Nacional, Barcelona are set to receive a huge boost in the summer transfer window as they have been offered the chance to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

The Egyptian forward is reportedly ready to hand in a transfer request to the Merseyside club and will accept a lower salary to join the Catalonian giants.

Liverpool FC @LFC goals this season! 🤩



Enjoy... Firmino + Mane + Salah =goals this season! 🤩Enjoy... Firmino + Mane + Salah = 2️⃣0️⃣ goals this season! 🤩Enjoy... https://t.co/AQWPUuVMSR

The former Chelsea player is reportedly keen on playing for the Spanish side and wants to end his career with a new challenge. Liverpool have been in disappointing form this season; they are placed eighth in the Premier League and suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid at Anfield on February 21.

Barca are interested in the player as well, but only as a 'Plan B' option.

Xavi still wants to sign Lionel Messi in the summer and will do everything he can to get the Argentine back at Camp Nou. However, they are planning for alternatives and will move for Salah if the deal for Messi fails to materialize.

Mohamed Salah was urged to reject Barcelona and stay at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah had the option to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, with his contract at Liverpool set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, the Egyptian was convinced to stay at Anfield and signed a new deal last summer.

Darren Bent was one of those who pushed the Liverpool star to stay as he said on TalkSPORT:

"Do you know what he has on his side as well? There aren't too many places he can go. You look at Barcelona or Real Madrid; neither of them are in any sort of financial state. I know they bid something crazy for Kylian Mbappe, but that looks like who they are set on getting. They are in a rebuild."

He added:

"Not now they're not, Liverpool are massive. Where would you rather go right now? When you talk about the biggest clubs in the world right now, in terms of who could go on and win the Champions League, I think of Liverpool, Chelsea, City, PSG, Bayern. If Barca or Real came in for me right now and I'm at Liverpool, I would stay where I am."

Salah signed a long-term deal with Liverpool, and the club ended up selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Poll : 0 votes