Liverpool stars give hilarious new nickname to Alexis Mac Allister, sing song for him during training: Reports

Players in Liverpool's first team have given midfielder Alexis Mac Allister a new nickname. A video released by the club's YouTube account showed the 25-year-old as the center of attention while his teammates referred to him as 'Super Mario'.

In the 'Inside Training' video, they could also be seen singing a popular song that is connected to the famous Nintendo character. Currently, it is uncertain how the Reds' number 10 man ended up being called Super Mario. However, they can be seen from 21:50 in the video cheering him with the Mario songs:

Recently, Mac Allister made an impressive start to life at Anfield after his move from Brighton in the summer. He has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month for December for his strike against Fulham, and the 25-year-old has a strong chance of winning it.

After latching onto a loose ball, the Argentine World Cup winner didn't need to take a touch to ready himself before unleashing a strike from outside the box. It was a top-corner beauty that saw the goalkeeper stretch in vain.

Aside from this one goal, he also provided two assists across his 19 games for Liverpool in all competitions. With the Merseysiders sitting at the top of the table on New Year's Day, he will be hoping he can drive them to secure the Premier League title this season.

Jose Enrique rates former Liverpool striker above Darwin Nunez

Dominik Solanke's strong form for Bournemouth this season has caught the eye of former Reds defender Jose Enrique. In a conversation with Grosvenor Sport, Enrique discussed Solanke's brilliance and his decision to place the sharpshooter in his current Premier League Team of the Season.

Enrique opted for Solanke over Darwin Nunez, stating (via Express):

“Mohamed Salah is an obvious pick on the right wing and he has been unbelievable again. But one former Liverpool player who I would put in attack is Dominic Solanke.

“He is having a great season and I actually believe that he would start for Liverpool right now because he has been unbelievable. He’s good in the air, strong, quick, he keeps the ball well and he’s a great finisher – he is a complete striker.”

Solanke made the switch from the Reds to the Cherries where he helped the club return to the Premier League after relegation. The English striker has gone on to be rather consistent for the club, scoring 12 goals in 19 league games this season.

Darwin Nunez has also played 19 league games this season but has managed to score just five, providing six assists also in the process.