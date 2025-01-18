Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to line up against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after surprise twist in contract saga: Reports

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could line up against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia next season, according to Fichajes.net. The report states that Al-Hilal are close to agreeing a Bosman move for the Reds duo this summer.

Salah and Van Dijk are both in the final year of their contracts with the Merseyside club and are yet to agree to extensions. The situation has added to speculation regarding their future, with both players linked with an exit from Anfield.

The Egyptian has been outstanding for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in 2017. This season, Salah has scored 21 goals and set up 17 more from 29 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk joined the Reds six months after Salah and has been a rock at the back for the club so far. He has maintained his importance under manager Arne Slot, helping the team stay at the top of the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League table.

Trending

However, Liverpool have struggled to tie both players down to new deals and could be running out of time to keep them at Anfield.

Salah has reportedly been identified as Neymar's replacement for Al-Hilal while Van Dijk could be a solid centre-back partner for Kalidou Koulibaly. Meanwhile, the duo could face old foe Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East, with the Portuguese plying his trade with Al-Nassr.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Liverpool in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Liverpool 14 times in his career, registering three goals and one assist. The Portuguese faced the Reds for the first time in his career in April 2004 during his first stint with Manchester United.

CR7 played the entire 90 minutes as his team succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner registered six wins and four defeats from 11 games against the Merseyside club during his two stints with the Red Devils.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo faced Liverpool three times during his stay with Real Madrid, all in the Champions League. He won all three games, including the 2017-18 final, which Los Blancos won 3-1.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were in Jurgen Klopp's team that faced the LaLiga giants at the NSK Olimpiiskyi Stadium on May 26, 2018. Karim Benzema opened the scoring while Gareth Bale scored a brace, with Sadio Mane's goal proving to be a mere consolation for the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback