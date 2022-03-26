Liverpool step up interest in Barcelona star with an offer worth £6 million per year: Reports

Reports from ESPN have suggested that Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Barcelona centre back Ronald Araujo.

After breaking into the first team from Barcelona B in 2019, Araujo is yet to hit his peak. At only 23 years of age, there is still plenty of improvement for the Uruguayan but he has impressed so far this season under Xavi.

According to these reports, Liverpool would be willing to offer the young man six million pounds a year to play at Anfield (a two million pound increase to what he is earning now).

His contract expires in 2023 and rumors have circulated that Liverpool may be waiting down the contract before they pounce.

The Reds, however, aren't the only English side interested.

Manchester United and Chelsea have all had a peek at him, but under the current sanctions at the Blues they will not be allowed to sign him. With Manchester United unlikely to get European football next year, Liverpool seem like the frontrunners in this race.

#Liverpool, Man United, and Chelsea have sent offer to Ronald Araujo, although Chelsea is unable to sign him do to the sanctions. Barcelona's offer for his renewal can't compete with the ones from the Premier League at the moment.

Does Liverpool need to sign him?

Realistically... no.

However, it's shown in recent years how important it is to have squad depth when challenging for titles.

Rivals Manchester City have certainly excelled in this aspect as their bench strength have helped them win crucial games.

The Reds have Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate to fill the centre back role and sometimes midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho can also step in.

The presence of four sturdy players who could all cement themselves a starting place could be the reason why Araujo would turn down Merseyside.

However, both Van Dijk and Matip are over 30 and Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away in the summer, so Jurgen Klopp may see the Uruguayan as a long-term replacement.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be desperate to keep him.

After scoring his fourth goal of the campaign in the El Clasico, he proved once again why new boss Xavi trusts him so much in an impressive all-around display.

Poor defending continues from Real Madrid, and Ronald Araújo heads home a second goal to silence the Bernabéu.



BARCA DOUBLE THEIR LEAD

Poor defending continues from Real Madrid, and Ronald Araújo heads home a second goal to silence the Bernabéu.

With Barca legend Gerard Pique coming towards the end of his career, they will try everything in their power to keep hold of such a talented footballer.

He has also shown his versatility this season as he's played 33 games this season, 26 of them whilst playing in the middle, six whilst out on the right and one covering at left-back.

Jurgen Klopp may also see this as a potential back-up to Trent Alexander Arnold, who currently has no one behind him.

