Liverpool step up interest in signing Portugal star aiming to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo’s footsteps: Reports 

Liverpool are looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Goncalo Inacio, according to the Mirror.

Inacio, who rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon like Ronaldo and Figo, could follow in their footsteps and secure a big move to a European giant.

Liverpool are desperate to reinforce their defence in the near future. Their defensive vulnerabilities have been laid bare over the past 12 months and Jurgen Klopp is keen to address the issue before it's too late.

The Merseysiders were renowned for their defensive solidity not too long ago. However, things haven't been all that positive on that front in recent times. Virgil van Dijk continues to be their main man in defence. Their other options at the heart of defence are Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

With Van Dijk and Matip already 32, it's high time that Liverpool started looking at long-term replacements for the veteran centre-backs.

Liverpool have already sent scouts to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate

As per reports, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, who is also on the radar of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Inacio earned his first call-up to the Portuguese national team earlier this year and has impressed in his four outings so far for the Selecaos das Quinas.

Manchester United had reportedly identified the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire previously. The former Manchester United captain was tipped to leave the club this summer but has ended up staying put at Old Trafford.

But Ten Hag is keen to bolster his defence as a few injury concerns have caused the Red Devils to rely on 36-year-old Jonny Evans in the early stages of the new season. A slew of centre-backs departed Manchester United this summer, namely Teden Mengi, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

Additionally, injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have aggravated the situation.

As such, Liverpool registering their interest in Inacio will unsettle Manchester United as Ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing a left-footed centre-back with technical qualities. The Reds reportedly sent scouts to evaluate the defender during Portugal's Euro qualifier against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Amid the growing interest in the youngster, it's worth noting that he is represented by Miguel Pinho, who is also the agent of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

It is further claimed in the report that neither Pinho nor Sporting Lisbon are interested in a move in January. Sporting Lisbon have previously sold high-profile stars like Ronaldo and Nani to Manchester United. Could Inacio follow suit or will Liverpool pip them to his services? We'll need to wait and see.