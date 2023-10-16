Liverpool still keen on signing Ligue 1 star they wanted last summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram despite Jurgen Klopp's overhaul of his midfield this past summer.

According to Italian outlet SportMediaset (via TBRFootball), the Reds face competition for Thuram from Serie A giants Juventus. The 22-year-old has been impressing for Nice this season, with consistent performances in the seven games across competitions he's made.

Liverpool were linked with Thuram during the summer but Klopp instead signed four midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Still, the Merseysiders' interest in the French player hasn't subsided and Klopp is said to view him as 'perfect' for his side. He was a standout performer at the Allianz Riveria last season, bagging two goals and eight assists in 48 games across competitions.

Thuram has earned plaudits for his displays with former Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey showering praise on his former teammate. He said in February (via Get Football News France):

"Khephren is another talented player here. I think he's definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way he's going at the minute. He's very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball. Hopefully, he can keep progressing. He's another player that can go all the way to the top."

Thuram has two years left on his deal with Nice and is valued at €40 million. He's earned one cap for France and is starting to emerge as one of French football's most exciting young talents.

Craig Burley reckons Liverpool boss Klopp is misusing Alexis Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp's use of Alexis Mac Allister has drawn criticism.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has criticized Liverpool manager Klopp for using Mac Allister in a more defensive role. The Argentine midfielder joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for €42 million.

Mac Allister, 24, played in an advanced role for Brighton, bagging 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions last season. He's been played further back by Klopp to allow Szoboszlai to venture forward.

Burley feels that the Liverpool boss isn't getting the best out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He said (via HITC):

"You are effectively asking Alexis Mac Allister to play a slightly different role than he was at Brighton. I don’t think Liverpool have quite adapted to that yet."

Burley alluded to Mac Allister's more attacking role for Brighton compared to the defensive job he has at Anfield:

"We looked at his stats from Brighton where he spent an awful lot of time in the attacking third compared to Liverpool where he is on the edge of the box. He is doing more defensive work."

Endo also joined the Merseysiders in the summer and he's a defensive midfielder. However, Klopp is yet to truly trust the Japan international as he's started just one of five league games this season.