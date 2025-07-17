Liverpool strike transfer agreement with 23-year-old star after player rejects Manchester United approach: Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike has reportedly turned down Manchester United and has reached an agreement with Liverpool regarding a transfer. The Reds recently entered the race for the 23-year-old after Newcastle remained resolute on their decision not to part ways with Alexander Isak.

Ad

Arne Slot's side have been in the hunt for a center-forward in the ongoing transfer window as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season. Striker Darwin Nunez is facing an uncertain future at the club, while Luis Diaz is attracting interest from several European heavyweights. However, before the Premier League champions expressed interest in Ekitike, Manchester United and Newcastle United had been monitoring the player’s situation.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool have reached an agreement over a six-year contract. It is believed that the player only wants a move to Anfield, and although Manchester United remains attentive to the situation, the forward is said to have rejected them in the last 24 hours.

Ad

Trending

Newcastle are understood to have pulled out of the race. Negotiations are said to be underway between Liverpool and Frankfurt to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

Ad

The Magpies had been advancing in talks for Ekitike, with reports suggesting that they submitted a £69.3 million bid to Eintracht Frankfurt. But their offer was rejected, as it was below Frankfurt’s asking price for the striker. Ekitike’s contract reportedly includes an £87 million release clause.

The report was corroborated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Newcastle’s deal with Frankfurt for Ekitike is now off and they have now shifted their focus to other targets. In the meantime, Manchester United have been linked to under-fire Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Ad

Liverpool consider surprise move for Manchester United outcast – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a surprise move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as the English forward’s future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance. In a bid to resolve their search for a center-forward, the Reds reportedly prepared a shortlist of six players, including Rashford.

According to the Daily Mail (via GOAL), a shock name appeared on the Reds’ shortlist of forwards, and they are considering acquiring the services of Rashford. The reports added that talks over a potential deal for the Englishman are yet to progress in the Liverpool boardroom.

Rashford spent the last 12 months away from United, playing for Aston Villa on loan. He returned to his childhood club last month after his loan term with Villa expired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More