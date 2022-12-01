Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez emerges on the radar of European giants: Reports 

Defending European champions Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, Spanish outlet Defensa Centra has claimed (via The Hard Tackle).

It has been claimed Real Madrid are tracking multiple forwards at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including Liverpool’s Uruguayan center-forward Nunez. Nunez, who moved from Benfica in the summer transfer window, endured a difficult start to life at Anfield. Lately, however, he has found his footing, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in his last five Premier League appearances.

Los Merengues have reportedly begun thinking about life after Karim Benzema and are using the World Cup in Qatar to scout potential successors. Alongside Nunez, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo and Brazilian pair Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus have reportedly caught Real Madrid’s eye.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Karim Benzema is still in France's official World Cup squad. If France wins the tournament, he will receive a medal. | Karim Benzema is still in France's official World Cup squad. If France wins the tournament, he will receive a medal. #FIFAWorldCup 🚨| Karim Benzema is still in France's official World Cup squad. If France wins the tournament, he will receive a medal. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/9khJ0SUR5I

Benzema, who deservedly won the 2022 Ballon d’Or, has struggled to keep himself fit lately. He only played 11 games for Madrid (across competitions) before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and could not regain fitness in time to represent France in Qatar.

It has been claimed that Los Blancos initially wanted Benzema to keep leading their line until 2024, before replacing him with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. However, his injuries, alongside a lack of options in the center-forward position, have reportedly compelled Madrid to reconsider their stance.

Liverpool’s 23-year-old forward Nunez is reportedly a lucrative option for them. However, considering that he joined the Reds for a staggering €80 million fee only in July 2022, Madrid could have a hard time pulling off the transfer. Nunez, who has scored nine goals for Liverpool so far this season, will see his contract expire in June 2028.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has struggled for Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nunez has cut a frustrating figure in front of goal for Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Nunez has struggled with his first touches, has had difficulty getting himself involved, has given possession away cheaply, and he lodged only one shot on target in two games. If Madrid are really keeping an eye on Nunez at the Qatar World Cup, it’s safe to say that the striker hasn’t yet done anything to impress them.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Darwin Nunez’s game by numbers vs. Portugal:



29 touches

13 lost possessions

1 shot

0/4 aerial duels won

0/2 crosses completed



🫥 Darwin Nunez’s game by numbers vs. Portugal:29 touches13 lost possessions1 shot0/4 aerial duels won0/2 crosses completed🫥 https://t.co/cVOFWM9RlS

Lacking penetration in the final third, the South American nation have failed to score a single goal in Qatar. They drew 0-0 with South Korea in their Group H opener before falling to a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in their next game. Uruguay are in dire need of a win in their last match against Ghana to secure passage to the last 16 of the tournament.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes