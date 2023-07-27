Liverpool to submit €50m bid to sign Barcelona star this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a €50 million move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

As claimed by Football 365, Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Dane and has urged the club hierarchy to make a move for the former Chelsea star.

We have seen a major overhaul at Anfield this summer, especially in the middle of the park. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined Liverpool. There have been four major midfield exits and Fabinho looks close to becoming the fifth midfielder to leave Anfield.

While the Reds are reportedly keen on getting Romeo Lavia from Southampton as their third signing of the summer, Klopp is reportedly keen on bolstering his defensive options as well.

Football 365 claims that the German manager is looking to sign a new right-back and centre-back this summer. And at the heart of the defense, Andreas Christensen is believed to be the Reds boss' primary target.

The report claims that Liverpool have already seen their opening offer of €30 million rejected by Barcelona. It has also been claimed that they are ready to test Barca's resolve once again with an improved €50 million offer.

Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer after his contract expired with Chelsea. The Denmark international enjoyed a fantastic debut season for the Catalan giants and helped them clinch the La Liga title.

The Dane featured 32 times for Barcelona across competitions and formed a solid partnership with Ronald Araujo. Prior to his move to Barca, the Dane was a key player for Chelsea where he made a total of 161 appearances.

Football 365 also claims that Liverpool are also considering a move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs as an alternative to Christensen.

Barcelona manager considering using Liverpool target Andreas Christensen in a new role

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly considering a new role for Andreas Christensen this season despite interest from Liverpool. The Blaugrana have lost Sergio Busquets this summer who has left a major void to fill in.

As claimed by Barca Blaugranes, the Barca boss could be set for some more experiments this season having already tested Eric Garcia in the number six role last season. Christensen is not only a wonderful defender but also offers a lot to his side with his effortless ability on the ball.

The Blaugrana have bolstered their midfield with the additions of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu this summer. While Romeu is a natural in the number six role, Gundogan is more of a number eight.