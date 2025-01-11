Liverpool submit bid in attempt to sign 26-year-old Serie A defender: Reports

Arne Slot's Liverpool reportedly submitted an offer to sign Bologna defender Sam Beukema, but the club rejected the bid, as per 1000 Cuori Rossoblu via Caught Offside. The Dutch tactician is keen to sign Sam Beukema and has been monitoring the player for a long time.

The 26-year-old joined Bologna from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in July 2023. Since then, he has played 56 matches across all competitions, scoring two and assisting two goals. Beukema has made 23 appearances for Bologna this season, helping the side keep seven clean sheets across competitions. He was also in the starting line-up during their 2-0 loss to Liverpool last October in the UEFA Champions League.

Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have suffered multiple injury setbacks while at Anfield. As a result, Slot aims to sign another central defender to strengthen the club's defense.

Trending

However, Bologna are not interested in selling the Dutch defender this winter. The club see Sam Beukema as a key player and they're not in favor of letting him leave the side mid-season. Bologna are not considering any offers for the 26-year-old and other clubs will have to wait until the summer to sign Sam Beukema.

His contract with the Serie A side will expire in the summer of 2027. However, Liverpool's interest in signing the Dutch defender could be uncertain during the summer.

Liverpool interested in signing Manchester United and Chelsea target: Reports

Napoli v Venezia - Serie A - Source: Getty

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this winter, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via Caught Offside. In addition to the Merseysiders, Manchester United and Chelsea are also considering a move for the 23-year-old Georgian attacker.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from the Georgian side Dinamo Batumi in March 2022. Since then, he has become a crucial part of the Serie A giants and has also proved himself on the European stage. The 23-year-old has played 107 matches for Napoli across all competitions, bagging 30 goals and 29 assists.

The Premier League leaders eye the Georgian as Mohamed Salah's replacement, if the latter leaves the club. As per the aforementioned report, the Reds are ready to offer a fee of around £97.5 million for Kvaratskhelia and are also willing to include Federico Chiesa to sweeten the deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback