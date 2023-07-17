Liverpool submit offer that could rise up to €80 million for Real Madrid star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an €80 million offer to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp wants to continue his midfield rebuild and sees the Uruguayan star as the ideal fit.

As per a report in El Nacional, Valverde is the latest player to be linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds have already submitted a massive offer for the midfielder and are hoping to get the deal done.

The report claims that the offer comprises €60 million in fixed payments with another €20 million in add-ons, seeing the total package rise to €80 million. However, Real Madrid are unwilling to sell at that price and are demanding at least €90 million.

Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to cash-in on the midfielder and considers it better to sell him over Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Spanish side want to give the Frenchman another chance after a season where he did not impress under Carlo Ancelotti.

They are willing to let Valverde leave after signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, who also prefers the right-sided position in midfield.

Federico Valverde told he won't start over two Liverpool stars

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Federico Valverde would not be starting games at Anfield. He believes that the two new signings, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, will comprise the Reds' midfield alongside Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliot.

Nicol was talking on ESPN when he claimed that Liverpool should not be thinking about a move for Valverde this summer. He believes that their midfield is set for the time being and advised the Uruguayan to not make the mistake of switching to Anfield. He said:

"Listen, Valverde's not getting let go from Real Madrid because he's that great. If Real Madrid are prepared to let him go it tells you that they don't think he's the future. Liverpool have just signed Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, they already have Fabinho, Henderson's still around for another year. Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and two young guys, particularly Elliott who will play. Does he start before Szoboszlai? No. Does he start before Mac Allister? No."

Nicol added:

"So if you're Valverde you're going to be thinking about that as well. Thiago's still there. So if I'm Valverde I'm thinking: number one, they're prepared to let me go. Two, do I start (at Liverpool)?"

Federico Valverde has featured in 204 games for Real Madrid, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists.