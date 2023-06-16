Liverpool suffer blow as Borussia Dortmund enter race for Japanese forward: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a heavy blow in their pursuit of LASK forward Keito Nakamura this summer.

Nakamura, 22, has emerged as a breakout star in the Austrian Football Bundesliga in the recent past. He helped his team achieve a third-place finish in the domestic standings, securing a UEFA Europa League berth in the process.

A right-footed inverted winger blessed with flair and shooting, the Mitsubishi Yowa academy graduate relished a fine season last time around. He netted 17 goals and laid out eight assists in 36 games across competitions for his team.

According to the Daily Mail, Nakamura has emerged as a transfer target for a host of European clubs apart from the Merseyside outfit. He has attracted interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille and Lyon.

Apart from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 outfits, Liverpool are also set to face tough competition from Premier League sides like Aston Villa and Burnley. Meanwhile, Eredivisie champions Feyenoord are also keen to sign the attacker.

Should Nakamura opt to secure a permanent switch to Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. He would provide competition to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, and could also play as an attacking midfielder.

Nakamura, whose contract at LASK is set to expire in June 2025, has also recently made a mark on the international stage. After making his debut in March, he scored his first goal in Japan's 6-0 win against El Salvador this Thursday.

At club level, the ex-Gamba Osaka man has contributed 26 goals and nine assists in 68 overall matches for LASK.

John Barnes shares his thoughts on Liverpool summer transfer target

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Liverpool legend John Barnes opined on OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram. He said:

"The age of the players we are looking at is exciting. What Liverpool are trying to do reminds me of Real Madrid where they have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric but have now also added Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde. That's the right way and Thuram would be another welcomed addition."

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 over the last three campaigns. He has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 138 games for Nice so far, helping them finish in ninth place last time around.

According to Football Transfers, Jurgen Klopp's team are currently locked in initial talks with Thuram and his agents. However, Nice are hoping to incite a bidding war for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United target.

