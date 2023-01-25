Liverpool summer signing set to leave club in January due to lack of game time: Reports

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is reportedly set to depart the Reds on a short-term loan deal in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Ramsay, 19, has struggled to establish himself as a part of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans since arriving from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4 million last summer. So far, he has made just two appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

An offensive-minded right-back, the Scottish international turned a lot of heads last season after registering one goal and nine assists in 33 matches in just his second campaign for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He was also named the SFWA Young Player of the Year.

According to Caught Offside, Ramsay has emerged as a loan target for Swansea City, who are aiming to finish in an EFL Championship play-off spot this campaign. Due to a lack of first-team minutes at Anfield, he could secure a move. However, it remains to be seen if Klopp will green-light the potential move as he is an admirer of the teenager.

Ramsay, who has an existing contract until June 2027 with Liverpool, is currently behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner in the pecking order. To maintain his fitness, he has appeared five times for the club's U21 side this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has roped in just one player to aid their injury crisis this month. They signed the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth up to £44 million, beating arch-rivals and avid admirers Manchester United to his signature.

The Reds are next set to be in action in their FA Cup fourth-round away clash at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (January 29).

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe now is the time for Liverpool to strengthen 🤔 Jurgen Klopp doesn't believe now is the time for Liverpool to strengthen 🤔 https://t.co/A3b4o3nDQm

Calvin Ramsay comments on the prospect of representing Liverpool in the Premier League

During a recent interaction with LFC TV, Calvin Ramsay was asked for his opinion on the possibility of a Premier League debut. He said:

"I've said it a lot, but that would be another special moment. Growing up, I watched the Premier League and I wanted to be in those players' shoes, to be here at a club like Liverpool. The league here is very different to back in Scotland. Up there, it is very physical with some big guys playing, but down here it is more technical with a lot of players who are very good on the ball. I have got to adapt to it."

Expressing his desire to represent Liverpool, Ramsay added:

"Training with the lads every day has helped me because the tempo and standard in training is on a totally different level. We've got massive games coming up and games I want to be involved in."

