Liverpool superstar close to signing new deal to become highest-paid player in club's history: Reports

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is allegedly likely to sign a new contract to become his boyhood club's highest-paid player in history in the near future.

Alexander-Arnold, who has reportedly drawn interest from Real Madrid of late, has established himself as one of the most crucial starters for the Reds over the years. The 25-year-old has helped them lift eight trophies so far, featuring in 302 matches across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire next June, Alexander-Arnold is allegedly set to be handed a new Reds deal soon. Shedding light on the player's future, transfer insider Pete O'Rourke told Football Insider:

"I don't see Alexander-Arnold having any real desire to leave Liverpool. He's vice-captain, probably a future captain in the making in a few years. Once Virgil van Dijk hangs up his boots or moves on, I think Alexander-Arnold is the ready-made replacement as captain. He's a boyhood Liverpool fan and loves the club, so I think there will be talks ongoing right now and over the summer."

Suggesting that the Liverpool vice-captain is looking forward to signing a new deal at the Merseyside outfit in the future, O'Rourke concluded:

"Once [the Reds] get everything in order with the new manager now they've got the structure off the pitch set in stone with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards back in there, I'm sure negotiations should progress pretty smoothly, and Alexander-Arnold will be offered a bumper new contract. I'm sure the player himself will have no issues committing his long-term future to his boyhood club."

As per TEAMtalk, Alexander-Arnold is set to be handed a deal worth double of his £180,000-a-week contract. Should he sign a new deal, he would eclipse Mohamed Salah as his team's highest-paid player.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson provides prediction for former side's upcoming clash

In his column for British betting website Paddy Power, Reds great Mark Lawrenson predicted a 3-1 win for his former team in their league match at Manchester United on Sunday (April 7). He wrote:

"Manchester United's centre-backs were starting to come back from injury but two went off in Thursday's incredible [4-3] loss to Chelsea and that definitely didn't help. Liverpool have plenty of players on the way back. Whether they start, I'm not sure but I'm going for [the Reds] to win this. I just don't trust Manchester United."

The Reds, who are winless in their past two games against their rivals, are second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 70 points from 30 outings. United, on the other hand, are sixth with just 48 points.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit boast a good head-to-head record against United, registering seven victories and four defeats in their past 19 meetings.

