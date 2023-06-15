Liverpool superstar Mo Salah likely to miss PL games against Arsenal and Chelsea due to international commitments - Reports

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could miss up to 10 games for the club in the 2023-24 season as Egypt have qualified for the African Cup of Nations 2024. The Premier League fixture list for the upcoming season was also released recently.

If Egypt progress to the knockout stages of the tournament, which they are likely to do, Salah will definitely miss Liverpool's Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Burnley. He is also likely to be absent for their FA Cup third round fixture.

The remaining five fixtures that Salah could miss depend upon the Reds' results in the League Cup and the FA Cup, including League Cup semi-finals (both legs) and FA Cup replays.

Salah has been a key player for Liverpool since his arrival at Merseyside. He was in great form in the recently concluded season, despite the Reds missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification. The 31-year-old scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 matches across competitions.

Since his move to Anfield, Mohamed Salah has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 games. He is undoubtedly one of the club's greatest ever players. Hence, him staying out of action for such a prolonged period next season could be detrimental to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah spoke about Roberto Firmino

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane formed a formidable front-three during their time together at Liverpool. Mane joined Bayern Munich last summer and Firmino has already played his last game for the club and will leave as a free agent.

In a recent interview, Salah lavished praise on the departing Firmino. He spoke about the Brazilian forward's attributes on the pitch and his character. He said (via The Kop Times):

“I know his quality; he’s one of the best to play for Liverpool. He is able to do everything in a game and sacrifice himself for the team.”

Salah added:

“I think he’s been loved the most. Everyone likes him, he’s really calm and always smiling and when you see someone sacrificing themselves for the team, you see that everyone loves him here.”

Firmino made 362 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists. He won seven trophies with the Anfield club, including one UEFA Champions League and one Premier League title.

