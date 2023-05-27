Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah offered to European giants: Reports

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah's agents have reportedly informed Real Madrid about his availability this summer.

Salah, 30, has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world since joining the Reds from AS Roma for £36.5 million in 2017. He has helped the Reds lift seven trophies so far, including the 2019-20 Premier League title.

A left-footed inside-forward renowned for his pace and finishing, the 87-cap Egypt international has made headlines with a recent post. After his side failed to finish in a top-four spot in the Premier League, he took to Twitter and wrote:

"I'm totally devastated. There's absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year's UEFA Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it's too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

In the aftermath of the Liverpool attacker's social media post, speculations about his immediate future have been ripe.

According to Todofichajes, Salah's agents have contacted Real Madrid in the past week to test the waters ahead of a potential deal. They are keen to make the most of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland's non-availability this summer.

Real Madrid were interested in signing the Al Mokawloon youth product in the past but dropped their interest after the forward's contract extension last summer. They could decide to splash the cash on him to refresh their offensive ranks.

Salah, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, is currently valued at over £60 million. He could decide to depart Liverpool due to their failure to secure UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Should the Egyptian join Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. With Marco Asensio set to depart on a free transfer soon, he would relish ample importance in their squad.

Virgil van Dijk makes 'legend' claim for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Following Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League home victory against Nottingham Forest earlier last month, Virgil van Dijk heaped praise on Mohamed Salah for his brilliant contributions to the Merseyside outfit's recent success. He said:

"Mo will definitely be seen as a legend. He's such an important player. The things he's done will be appreciated a lot more at a later stage. For us, we appreciate everything he does day in, day out. We see all his hard work."

Salah, who is the Reds' joint fifth-highest goal-scorer, has registered 186 goals and 78 assists in 304 appearances across all competitions for his club. He is averaging a goal involvement every 95 minutes for the Anfield outfit so far.

Since his arrival in 2017, the Nagrig-born player has bagged three Premier League Golden Boots and two PFA Player of the Year awards. He has also become the all-time African top goal-scorer in the UEFA Champions League history.

