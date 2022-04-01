Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will do "everything on his part" to join Barcelona - Reports

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will personally push for a transfer to Barcelona this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Egyptian forward is in the midst of a contract stand-off with the Reds. Salah, who joined the the Merseyside giants from Roma in 2017, will see his current contract with the Anfield outfi expire in 2023.

He has been in talks with the club for a new agreement with higher wages, but Liverpool have so far not complied with Salah's demands (as per the Guardian).

It has seen his future at the club thrown in jeopardy, with Barcelona interested in capitalizing on the situation and signing the versatile forward.

According to the aforementioned Sport report, Barcelona have been told that Salah 'would do everything on his part' to join them this summer. However, the report also claims that Liverpool have 'threatened' Barcelona that they are less than keen to sit at the negotiating table for a deal.

Should Liverpool agree to Salah's terms?

Salah has scored 153 goals and registered 57 assists in 239 games in Liverpool's colors. He has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and has scored more than 20 goals every season since joining the Reds.

He has also helped Jurgen Klopp's men win the Premier League, the Champions League and the Club World Cup, among other honors.

Salah has been in fine form this season as well, registering 28 goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions.

According to the LFC Transfer Room, Salah wants at least £400,000 per week on his new deal. But the Merseysiders are unwilling to break their wage structure despite the Egyptian's brilliance in front of goal.

Considering Sadio Mane's expiring contract in 2023 and Roberto Firmino's waning form, keeping Salah should be a priority for Liverpool.

Do Barcelona need Salah?

Barcelona are in a rebuilding phase and have recently put together a forward line comprising the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore. Adding someone of Salah's stature will definitely improve the team's quality upfront, but it does not guarantee success.

Moreover, Salah is likely to be an expensive buy, considering his transfer fee and high wages. Signing him might deter Barcelona's plans to reinforce other areas of the pitch, something they need to do to continue their improvement.

Edited by Samya Majumdar