Liverpool superstar set to miss pre-season friendly against Karlsruher as Reds continue transfer talks: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is not a part of the team for the friendly against Karlsruher. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter regarding Henderson's situation:

"Jordan Henderson will NOT be in Liverpool squad for friendly tonight. Understand Henderson didn’t travel to the game with the team despite being with them in camp — as talks between Liverpool and Saudi’s Al Ettifaq."

He further added:

"Reminder: Henderson agreed terms on three year contract with Al Ettifaq last week, waiting on clubs."

Henderson has reportedly received a mega £700,000 offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq regarding a move to the Middle East (via Mirror).

The Englishman has been a key part of the Merseysiders since joining the club back in 2011 from Sunderland.

Henderson has so far made 492 appearances for the Reds and is the current captain of the club. He is also the first Liverpool captain to win all available trophies.

However, his time at Merseyside could be coming to an end as Henderson looks set to reunite with his former teammate Steven Gerrard, who manager Al-Ettifaq.

Robbie Fowler spoke about Liverpool star Jordan Henderson being criticized for mega offer from Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson has received a mega £700,000 per week offer from Al-Ettifaq.

Many have criticized the Englishman for considering such an exorbitant offer, especially with him being an LGBTQ ally. Saudi Arabia have outlawed LGBTQ.

Jermaine Pennant was recently vocal about the offer and claimed that Henderson is not a player who can win games on his own. Robbie Fowler, however, has found the criticism undue. The legendary striker said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"It's Jordan Henderson's alleged salaries that have sparked the outrage and, as regular readers will know, I never understood why footballers' salaries are such a sensitive topic, while the billions billed by finance companies never are questioned."

He added:

"Let's get one thing straight. I'm not going to condemn Jordan, Steven Gerrard or anyone else who has gone to work in Saudi Arabia or is considering doing so. Not because I'm taking the money either - that's just not right, true."

"As I explained, I took a job in the League below the Saudi Pro League because I have ambitions to be a manager and I want to prove myself.

Henderson is not a player with magical attributes. However, there is no denying the player's fighting spirit and determination to prove his worth. His Liverpool career is a testament to his quality.