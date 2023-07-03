Liverpool superstar subject of shock transfer interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to journalist Neil Jones.

The Reds made Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer, acquiring him from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million plus add-ons last month. They also confirmed the addition of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60 million on Sunday (July 2).

Despite splurging £95 million on two midfielders, Liverpool intend to further bolster their options in the position. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the English giants are in touch with Southampton and Romeo Lavia over a potential transfer.

It's worth noting that the Merseyside outfit have also been credited with an interest in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. The club's desire to sign both the Frenchman and Lavia has led to speculation that they could sell one of their midfielders. This is despite James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita already leaving the club.

Thiago, 32, has now emerged as a player Liverpool could offload. Selling the Spaniard would allow the Reds to ease their wage bill and free up a non-homegrown spot. The midfielder also doesn't appear indispensable as his contract runs out next year.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Thiago has removed LFC from his Instagram bio. Thiago has removed LFC from his Instagram bio. https://t.co/k5fufT5I4a

According to the aforementioned source, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are among the clubs interested in Thiago. Although the Premier League club are yet to receive an offer for the midfield maestro, they could soon have a decision to make regarding his future.

Thiago joined the Anfield outfit from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a deal worth £25 million in 2020. He has had an injury-hit stint in Merseyside so far, missing 66 games across competitions. The former Barcelona star, meanwhile, has played 97 matches for the club, bagging three goals and six assists.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips wanted by Leeds United

Nathaniel Phillips, 26, is another player who could leave Liverpool this summer. According to The Athletic, the central defender is of interest to Leeds United, who have dropped down to the Championship. The Merseyside-based club, meanwhile, want up to £10 million for the Englishman.

Daniel Farke, who is tipped to take the reins at Leeds, reportedly wanted to sign Phillips during his time in charge of Norwich City. The Whites are said to be keen to sign the center-back regardless of whether the German takes the job. It, though, remains to be seen if the Reds man is prepared to move to a second-tier club.

Phillips moved to Anfield outfit from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 and made his senior debut in their 1-0 home win against Everton in the FA Cup in January 2020. He has made 29 appearances across competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. The defender helped the club win the EFL Cup in the 2021-22 season.

