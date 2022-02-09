Liverpool superstar willing to leave if Real Madrid or Barcelona knock on his door this summer: Reports

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has informed his agents that he would be willing to part ways with the Reds if either Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling for his services, as per a report from Goal.

The 29-year-old has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side since making his move to the Merseyside club from Southampton back in 2016. Mane played a key role for the Reds as they won the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season and the UEFA Champions League the year before that.

On the back of helping his country clinch the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history on Sunday, the forward is said to be looking to cement his place as the best player from the continent.

With his current deal at Anfield set to expire in the summer of 2023, Mane's future at Liverpool looks unclear. The Reds have not made too much progress in contract renewal talks. The signing of Luis Diaz in January could mean that Klopp has already started building for a future beyond Mane.

Can Liverpool keep their star man if Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling?

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both known for poaching the best talents whenever an opportunity is presented. Mane has been one of the best forwards in Europe for some time now and both Spanish clubs have been linked with the Senegal international in the past.

Real Madrid were strongly linked with the 29-year-old in 2018 when Zinedine Zidane was in charge of Los Blancos. However, with the French gaffer having departed the Santiago Bernabeu, their interest seems to have faded.

The Spanish club are believed to be looking for younger talents like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. This means it is unlikely they will renew their interest in the Liverpool forward.

Barcelona, on the other hand, simply do not have the financial muscle to lure the forward away from Merseyside. The Blaugrana also made three signings in January to bolster their attack in the form of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore.

As things stand, Mane's dreams of representing one of the Spanish outfits look unlikely to turn into reality.

