Liverpool table formal offer to sign Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool have made an offer of just under €70 million for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes.

Liverpool's 2022-23 season has not gone according to plan so far as they sit sixth in the Premier League table. They are hopeful of turning things around in the second half of the campaign.

The Reds are seemingly prepared to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window as they look to return to their best. They have already strengthened their attack with the addition of Cody Gakpo.

Jurgen Klopp's side confirmed the signing of Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, December 28. However, it appears they intend to make more additions to their squad in January.

The midfielder has emerged as an area that needs strengthening for the Anfield outfit. They are reportedly determined to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, but could bring in another midfielder in January.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool have formalized their interest in Brighton's Caicedo. They are said to have approached the Seagulls with an official bid for the Ecuador international.

The Reds have offered their Premier League rivals a deal worth just under €70 million, as per the report. Caicedo has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, but Klopp's side appear to be the most interested party.

While Liverpool's bid is tempting for Brighton, they do not seem prepared to accept it. Roberto De Zerbi's side want more money up front and less sum in add-ons if the report is to be believed.

It now remains to be seen if the Merseyside-based club can thrash out a deal with Brighton quickly. The Seagulls are not under pressure to sell the midfielder as he has a contract with them until 2025.

Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing Caicedo

Liverpool will now be hopeful of getting a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder across the line. However, they are not the only Premier League club interested in acquiring his services.

Apart from the Reds, Newcastle United also retain an interest in Caicedo, as per Teradeportes. The Ecuadorian, though, is their second priority behind Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly tabled an offer for the former Independiente del Valle man. However, they are willing to offer more than €45 million, as per the report. Arsenal are said to be in the mix for Caicedo as well, having enquired about his availability and price tag.

