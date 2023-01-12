Liverpool in talks with 21-year-old French midfielder - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice. The Reds are working to get the midfielder to join them this month from the Ligue1 side.

As per a report in Football Transfers, Serie A side Atalanta's refusal to sell Teun Koopmeiners in January has forced Liverpool to look elsewhere. They have now set their sights on Khephren, brother of Chelsea target Marcus Thuram, and son of legendary footballer Lilian Thuram.

The French midfielder has done well in Ligue 1, starting 12 times for Nice and coming off the bench five times, providing two assists in the process. He also played in all their UEFA Conference League matches.

Liverpool reportedly see Khephren, 21, as the backup to Fabinho right now, and hope that he can take over from the Brazilian soon.

Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to sign a midfielder in the summer

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool were in the market to sign a midfielder late in the summer window. The German wanted a backup signed after injuries to Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

He was talking to the media in August when he said:

"We are looking for it. If it is the right player, we need him. If it is not the right player, we don't need him. That [not wanting a midfielder in the summer] changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That's the situation. But the specific point doesn't change - we will do something but it has to be right."

Klopp admitted that they missed out on a midfielder they were tracking, which was reported to be Aurélien Tchouaméni, who eventually joined Real Madrid.

He said:

"We were going for midfielder but that midfielder decided to go to another club. That can happen. Some players are not available now but for us really interesting. That's how it is - so we can make that decision."

The former Borussia Dortmund coach hinted that he wants the Anfield club to take the most risks in the transfer market and added:

"Let me say it like this, from time to time, I would like to risk a bit more [in the market] but I don't decide that. We have a great team and we will really try to squeeze everything out of this season."

Liverpool managed to get Arthur from Juventus on loan, but the Brazilian has played just 13 minutes for the Reds due to constant injury issues.

