Liverpool target move for 22-year-old star who is heavily linked with Manchester United – Reports

Liverpool are allegedly interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United of late.

According to 90min, the Merseyside outfit sent scouts to keep tabs on the player's performance in Portugal's recent 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. They were impressed with the centre-back's outing as the star provided an assist in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Liverpool, who decided not to bolster their backline earlier this summer, are said to have been monitoring the 22-year-old for over a year now. They are hoping to sign the left-footed defender in the near future as both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are seemingly past their prime.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also thought to be a prime candidate in the race to snap up Inacio. They have included the four-cap Portugal international in their wishlist, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Inacio, who recently penned a new deal until June 2027 at Sporting CP, has been one of the most important players for Ruben Amorim's side in the past three terms. He has made 132 appearances across competitions for them, registering 11 goals and eight assists as well.

A ball-playing defender blessed with marking and positioning, the Portuguese star has helped Sporting CP keep 23 shutouts in 62 of his last matches. The Liverpool and Manchester United target has also helped his current club sit atop the 2023-24 Primeira Liga standings.

Louis Saha claims Liverpool target will be a treat to watch if he joins Manchester United

Speaking to UK-based betting website King Casino Bonus, ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma is exactly what the Red Devils need. He elaborated:

"I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Manchester United. He's a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt with the ball. He'll bombard defences with offensive moves all the time, and I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile."

Saha heaped further praise on the Liverpool-linked winger, continuing:

"Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much, but he relies on instinct. You can tell he's worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he's got to a point where he looks like a natural."

Mitoma, 26, has emerged as one of the best dribblers in the Premier League since the start of last season. He has registered 13 goals and 12 assists in 3815 minutes of action, spread across 52 games for Brighton.

Earlier last month, 90min reported that Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Napoli are monitoring the Japanese's situation at the Amex Stadium. However, the Roberto De Zerbi-coached side are confident about finalising an improved contract for the right-footed winger.