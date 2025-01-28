Liverpool target prefers move to Ligue 1 side after getting convinced by club's project: Reports

Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa, who has recently been linked with Liverpool, is allegedly interested in securing a transfer to Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

Hadj Moussa, 22, has popped up as one of the most promising wingers in the Eredivisie since joining Feyenoord in a potential £3 million move from Patro Eisden last July. He has started 11 of his 23 appearances across competitions for his team, registering six goals and two assists so far.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool are behind Lille in the race to rope in Hadj Moussa in the future. The Algerian is keen to join the French outfit after being convinced by the club's project.

Hadj Moussa, whose current contract will run out in June 2029, could prove to be a successor to Mohamed Salah at Arne Slot's side. However, the star's game time could be limited should he move to the Reds.

Dietmar Hamann issues warning to Liverpool

Speaking to betting outlet Best Offshore Sportsbooks, ex-Reds star Dietmar Hamann issued a warning to his former club over a potential move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. He said (h/t Metro):

"Antoine Semenyo is a talented player and has done very well this season, he'd certainly be a name to get Liverpool fans excited. Having said that, it can be hard to tell if players will fit into a team like Liverpool on the back of what they have done with other clubs in the Premier League. Because of that, there is no guarantee that he would be a success."

Semenyo, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Reds and Newcastle United of late, has made 24 total appearances for Bournemouth this season. He has registered eight goals and four assists so far.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Hamann also remarked on Liverpool's ongoing campaign:

"They have a chance to overturn a deficit in the League Cup and are top in the Premier League and the Champions League, but we've seen how hard it is to win four trophies after Manchester City came up short. Things change very quickly in football and you need your key players fit in March and April when the business end of the season comes along."

The Reds are atop the Premier League standings with 53 points from 22 games and are atop the UEFA Champions League table with 21 points from seven matches. They have lost twice in 34 total outings this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback