Liverpool target would run across London and join Arsenal if Mikel Arteta meets his strict demand: Reports

Liverpool target Marc Guehi will join Arsenal if they can assure him of a place in the starting XI, according to journalist Sami Mokbel. The English defender's contract with Crystal Palace expires next year and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The Gunners are looking for a new defender this summer as a possible replacement for Jakub Kiwior. The Polish defender remains linked with an exit from the Emirates this year and Guehi has emerged as an option to take his place.

Speaking to the Latte Firm podcast, Mokbel outlined why convincing Guehi to move across London won't be easy.

“Marc Guehi is a player they have looked at and they are definitely interested in. Of Course, if Arsenal came to him with a proposal to say ‘you’re going to be one of our starting centre-backs’, then he would run across London to do that deal. I’m sure he would," said Mokbel.

He continued:

“But, the problem Arsenal are going to face in signing a centre-back this summer is convincing them to be number three, the third-choice.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also sweating on the future of Ibrahima Konate. The French defender's contract with the Reds also expires in 2026, and he is yet to sign an extension.

The Reds have reportedly offered Konate a new deal, but the 26-year-old is apparently unimpressed by the terms offered. If the player ends up leaving, Guehi could be an option for Liverpool.

Are Liverpool trying to hijack Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres?

Viktor Gyokeres

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Correio da Manha. The Swedish striker, who scored 54 goals and set up 13 more from 52 games this season, is also a target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line and initially zeroed in on RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko for the job. However, talks for the Slovenian striker have stalled, forcing the north London side to consider alternatives.

Gyokeres has emerged as an option, and Arsenal have reportedly submitted their opening offer for the 27-year-old. The player is supposedly open to a move to the Emirates as well.

However, Liverpool are now ready to prise him away from under the Gunners' noses. Arne Slot wants an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, and Gyokeres fits the bill. The Reds have apparently enquired about the Swede, who is likely to cost €80m.

