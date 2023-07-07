Liverpool target set to be subject of player-plus-cash bid from Premier League club: Reports 

According to La Stampa, West Ham United are looking to bring Liverpool target Perr Schurrs to the club. The Hammers are ready to offer Nikola Vlasic as a part of the deal to bring Schuurs to London.

Torino recently had a £9 million bid rejected for Vlasic. West Ham want £11 million for the player. However, they might get Vlasic as the Hammers are looking to table a player plus cash deal worth £17 million.

According to Tuttosport, Liverpool and Crystal Palace had their bids rejected for Schuurs. George Gardi, the Dutch footballer's agent, has previously spoken about Schuur's intention of playing at the highest level of European football. He told Fabrizio Romano (via HITC):

“His ambition is to play at the highest level of European football. He’s had an amazing season so there are several clubs interested in him. We will discuss with Torino if it is a decision that is positive for all parties."

Schuurs, 23, made 33 appearances for Serie A club Torino this past season. He kept 11 clean sheets across competitions.

Journalists confirm that Liverpool are interested in Romeo Lavia

The Merseysiders have made it a priority to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer market. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds are now interested in bringing Romeo Lavia to the club. Reports previously suggested that Jurgen Klopp's team have dropped their interest in Lavia. Journalist Neil Jones, however, dismissed that claim as he told Caughtoffside:

“My understanding is that Khephren Thuram had been a priority, but that’s changed now, with the Szoboszlai signing having a big impact – while they’re different players, my understanding is that Thuram would’ve been brought in to play a similar kind of position to the Hungarian, so that’s why Romeo Lavia is now the priority.”

Fabrizio Romano also said that the Reds are looking to find the right agreement to sign Lavia. He told GiveMeSport:

"For Romeo Lavia, the price tag is around £50 million. But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they [Liverpool] can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement.”

Lavia, 19, made 35 appearances for Southampton across competitions this past season. While his club got relegated, Lavia was an outstanding performer for the Saints. A move to Liverpool could be massive for the youngster.

