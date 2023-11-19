Liverpool thinking of signing Barcelona star Raphinha in swap-deal that would see Reds attacker move to the Camp Nou - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking forward to signing Barcelona winger Raphinha on a swap deal including Luis Diaz and they are also open for negotiations.

After getting a decent start and scoring two goals in two initial games for the Reds, Luiz Daiz failed to get on the scoresheet for a brief period this season. Apart from on-field troubles, the Colombian also suffered from a stir in his personal life after his parents were kidnapped in his hometown.

However, Diaz made his return to Jurgen Klopp's side with a crucial goal against Luton Town on November 5, helping his side to a 1-1 draw. It seems like the 26-year-old has picked up a fine form. He scored twice (75', 79') against Brazil and helped Colombia win 2-1 in the World Cup qualifier on November 17.

He can, however, reportedly join Barcelona for the next chapter of his professional career. In a recent interview, his father stated that Luis Diaz has always been a fan of Barcelona and it's a dream for him to play for the Camp Nou outfit.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Reds have considered signing Raphinha. The report has also stated that Liverpool will offer Blaugrana a swap deal with Luis Diaz with money also involved.

Daiz joined Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022 and since then, he has made 61 appearances for the Anfield outfit recording 15 goals and nine assists.

On the other side, Raphinha joined Barcelona in 2022 from Premier League side Leeds United. He has since scored 12 goals and 15 assists for the La Liga giants in 61 appearances.

Liverpool legend lauds Cristiano Ronaldo for his impact in Saudi Pro League

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his impact on the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese attacker joined Al-Nassr in January on a free transfer. He was the first major European star who signed a contract with a Saudi Pro League side. The likes of Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Neymar, and more followed the footsteps of the former Manchester United attacker in the summer transfer window.

Steven Gerrard, who joined Al-Ettifaq as manager in the summer, also attributed Ronaldo for piquing his interest in the Middle Eastern football league. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano (Ronaldo), him arriving in January obviously (was) a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer. So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Cristiano Ronaldo’s results, at the league, watching some games and watching some highlights."

He further added:

"I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a very popular talking point for everyone. After Cristiano’s arrival, even more, big-name signings, talents and skill sets were joining the league."

Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa in October, of last year. Earlier this year, he received offers from Saudi Arabian football clubs for the managerial role, which he initially denied. However, he later decided to pick the role of manager for the Knight of Ad-Dahna in July.