Liverpool told they can sign 'new Luka Modric' for meagre £17 million fee this summer: Reports

Red Bull Salzburg are reportedly willing to offload Liverpool target Luka Sucic for a fee of £17 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sucic, 20, has emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in the world over the past two campaigns. Since arriving from Liefering for around £600,000 in 2020, he has helped his side lift two consecutive Austrian Bundesliga titles and two back-to-back OFB Cup trophies.

A left-footed playmaker blessed with passing and vision, the four-cap Croatia star has been touted as the "new Luka Modric" of late. He was also named in Croatia's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he remained an unused substitute as his team finished third.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Salzburg are willing to entertain offers in the region of £17 million for Sucic ahead of the upcoming season. Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Croatian for the past couple of months, with Newcastle United also keen to sign the player.

Should Sucic join Jurgen Klopp's side in the future, he would provide competition to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

During an interview with Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, Sucic was asked about a potential move to the Premier League. He responded:

"I've read some of those stories and that's all I can tell you about the subject. Of course, I'm glad that I'm mentioned in that context, but I'm firmly on the ground, I'm not flying because of the stories. When the time comes, we'll see what happens, weigh what's best for my career to continue. It's mine to play the best I can in my club and my national team, and then the transfer will come by itself."

Sucic, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Red Bull Arena, has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 96 matches for Salzburg so far.

FC Red Bull Salzburg EN @FCRBS_en



Too good to be true Still thinking about this assist from Sucic and goal from NoahToo good to be true Still thinking about this assist from Sucic and goal from Noah ⚡Too good to be true 😋 https://t.co/ua3pk221WR

Liverpool told to sign £50 million-rated star

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Liverpool should snap up Ruben Neves this summer. He told Football Insider:

"100%. I think Liverpool could do with three midfielders. Getting him, [Jude] Bellingham and another would be perfect for them this summer. He'd be a great signing for them. It will hit them in their pocket, for sure, but they've got to do it. They need a fresh midfield if they want to get anywhere near the Premier League title again."

Wolverhampton Wanderers are likely to accept a bid of £50 million for Neves even if they avoid relegation, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old is keen to depart Wolves to compete at the highest level.

Poll : 0 votes