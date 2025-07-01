Liverpool told to pay €20 million to sign 23-year-old Algerian forward linked with Anfield switch: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Anis Hadj Moussa from Feyenoord this summer. The Reds are set to battle with Nottingham Forest and Benfica for the Algerian forward.

As per a report in OJogo via SportWitness, Moussa is a target for Liverpool as they look to bring in a backup for Mohamed Salah. Feyenoord are open to selling the 23-year-old this summer and have set a €20 million+ asking price on him.

The report suggests that Liverpool believe the Algerian can play on the left wing, though he only played once in the position for Feyenoord last season, if Luis Diaz leaves. He played 42 of his 44 matches on the right, scoring nine goals and assisting five times, while the only other game saw him playing as the attacking midfielder.

Nottingham Forest see him as the ideal replacement for Anthony Elanga, who has been linked with Newcastle United. However, both Premier League sides are yet to hold talks, while Benfica have made an enquiry to sign the winger.

The report also adds that Marseille and Sevilla are keeping tabs on the Algerian. Both sides are interested in making an offer but have yet to make an official approach.

Liverpool urged to sign Mohamed Salah replacement this summer

Don Hutchinson spoke about Liverpool to Golden Panda earlier this year and urged the Reds to sign a backup for Mohamed Salah. He claimed that the Reds should look to bring in Bryan Mbeumo or Antoine Semenyo as the ideal options for Arne Slot and said via GOAL:

"No, I think Liverpool are looking at him, like most prominent teams. I think they're looking at Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth. And he's only young, Mbeumo. Both of them are only 25, but these two guys have the potential to kick on. And also when you sign a player like Mbeumo or Semenyo, you know they're going to be patient."

"So it's not a hard sell to say, listen, you're going to be a squad player. You tell them, 'I'm going to try and play you as much as possible, but we've got Mo Salah, so you're going to have to bide your time and be patient. You're not going to be an automatic starter.'"

"And you can sell that to younger players. If you sign a first-class right-winger, they're not going to accept playing behind Mo Salah, and not going to accept sitting on the bench. It's natural, it's the way it is when you're at the top of your game. So I think those two, either one of them, I could see at Liverpool, but I could see a lot of clubs in for them."

Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to Manchester United, while Antoine Semenyo has been linked with Tottenham. Arne Slot's side have not shown any interest in the duo, but have signed Florian Wirtz to bolster their attack.

