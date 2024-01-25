Liverpool told to pay €60-65m to complete summer deal for midfielder, player currently viewed as non-transferable - Report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. The Reds are allegedly scouting the market for a defensive midfielder, with Express now claiming that they will have to pay more than anticipated for the Atalanta man.

The reports claimed that Liverpool were ready to shell out £40 million for the player but have been asked to shell out an additional £11.5 million to negotiate a deal for Koopmeiners.

Atalanta reportedly view their man as non-transferable in the middle of the season but a minimum fee of £51.5m (or €60-65m) could spark a deal. The Serie A side are currently fifth in the table, with Koopmeiners making 26 appearances for them this season, registering seven goals and four assists.

The player addressed his transfer rumors earlier this month, saying (via Express):

“I saw the links and stories about Liverpool — nice to see that but I’m 100 per cent focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here."

Atalanta sporting director Tony D’Amico added:

“There’s nothing concrete with Liverpool. We welcome the interest, but he’s one of our players.”

Liverpool currently have Endo as their starting defensive midfielder with Alexis Mac Allister also playing the role at times.

Liverpool looking to progress with Mohamed Salah's rehab at Merseyside

Mohamed Salah left for AFCON 2024 earlier this month to represent Egypt in the international tournament. However, his tournament was cut short after the attacker pulled up with a hamstring injury.

With the player reportedly expected to miss three to four weeks of action, his tournament is over and Klopp expects him to come back to Anfield to do his rehab.

The Reds boss said (via Express):

“That’s the plan. If that’s already decided 100 per cent I don’t know, but that’s the plan. However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people. That’s the plan, but if that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know.”

Salah has registered 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games for Liverpool this season.