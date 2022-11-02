Liverpool told to pay Premier League record transfer fee to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

Liverpool have been told to cough up a Premier League record transfer fee of £130 million to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per Bild.

Bellingham, 19, has become one of Europe’s most coveted teenagers as he has been a revelation at Signal Iduna Park.

The English midfielder has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

His Dortmund performances have caught Liverpool's eye, with Jurgen Klopp's side eager to lure Bellingham to Anfield.

However, they will reportedly have to pay a hefty £130 million fee to do so as other European suitors show interest, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old talks through his journey to Borussia Dortmund. A fantastic watch. Jude Bellingham: "Growing up, it was always my dream to play in the Champions League."The 19-year-old talks through his journey to Borussia Dortmund. A fantastic watch. Jude Bellingham: "Growing up, it was always my dream to play in the Champions League." The 19-year-old talks through his journey to Borussia Dortmund. A fantastic watch. 🌟⤵️ https://t.co/mOA0lSDU8U

Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy are in agreement over a move for Bellingham, who has three years left on his current deal.

They have set aside £86 million for his potential transfer but that falls someway short of Dortmund's valuation of the midfielder.

A deal for Bellingham could smash the current Premier League transfer record set by Manchester City, who signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million.

Liverpool's midfield has stumbled this season with the likes of Jordan Henderson, 32, and James Milner, 36, being unconvincing.

Henderson has made 15 appearances in all competitions, providing an assist whilst Milner has also managed one assist in 18 appearances.

Bellingham joined BvB in 2020 from Birmingham City for £22.5 million. He has made 109 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 19 goals and creating 20 assists.

Liverpool target Bellingham's preference is to move to Real Madrid to become an important player

Bellingham is keen on a move to Madrid

El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez Haya (via Marca) reports that Bellingham would prefer to move to Madrid rather than head back to English football.

The English teenager is keen on spearheading a new generation at the Santiago Bernabeu as he believes he can become an important player for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's side do hold an interest in Bellingham and a move for the Englishman may stem from the need to replace the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Both Kroos, 32, and Modric, 37, have been integral members of Madrid's midfield, winning the Champions League five times at the Bernabeu.

However, they are creeping ever closer to the end of their glittering careers and with that comes the need for a long-term replacement.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jude Bellingham with ANOTHER Dortmund goal, he's on fire Jude Bellingham with ANOTHER Dortmund goal, he's on fire 🔥 https://t.co/VLSUzynmBG

Bellingham boasts not only defensive nous and attacking credentials, but he has also shown his leadership throughout this season.

He became Dortmund's youngest ever captain when he led the side in a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln on 1 October.

